THE PICTUREBOOKS Release "You Can't Let Go" Video Feat. CHRISSIE HYNDE; Band Announces US Tour Supporting VOLBEAT, CLUTCH

The Picturebooks have released a music video for "You Can't Let Go" feat. Chrissie Hynde. Check it out below.

"We played the Harley Davidson festival in St. Tropez with The Pretenders. After our soundcheck Chrissie said she loves the band. At the end of the night she gave us her phone number and said to call in case we ever needed anything. A few months later we jokingly said: 'Wouldn't it be great if Chrissie could sing on our next album?' We sent her a text and within minutes she replied: 'Let's hear the song.' We weren't just really surprised, but we also needed a song specifically for her. Two days later we sent what we had and she immediately agreed to record with us. Much to our surprise she was also totally down to be in the music video, too. After checking our music videos she insisted on riding motorcycles with us as well! Amazing Lady," states The Picturebooks about the song and video.

The Picturebooks have also just announced that they will be supporting Volbeat and Clutch this spring for the Rewind, Replay, Rebound World tour. The band will be on the tour starting April 5 in Las Vegas and wrapping on May 13 in NYC. Before then, fans can catch the band on the road in the US.with British Lion and on the You Can't Let Go European tour.

