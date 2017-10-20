THE PINEAPPLE THIEF – “Alone At Sea” From Where We Stood Concert Film Streaming; Video

Bringing to close an unforgettable 14-date European Winter tour of their 2016 summer hit album Your Wilderness, The Pineapple Thief, led by post-progressive mastermind Bruce Soord and reinforced by Gavin Harrison on drums with Darran Charles on guitar, gave the sold-out Islington Assembly Hall in London a truly awe-inspiring gig on February 11th, 2017. “Alone At Sea” is streaming below:

Where We Stood showcases a powerful performance from both band regulars and guests on new tracks from Your Wilderness, including "In Exile", "No Man's Land" and "The Final Thing On My Mind", and of the classics from previous albums, "Nothing At Best", "Show A Little Love" and "Simple As That".

Bruce Soord says about the show and release: “It was our last show of the tour and our biggest headline show ever. We had 15 cameras, a massive jib, but more importantly - a sell-out crowd! The pressure was indeed on, but it’s safe to say that the stars aligned for us that night and it turned out to be one of the most memorable performances of our career so far.

We've thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this special edition Blu-ray. It has the full show; documentary footage and interviews; and two different 5.1 surround mixes (one natural, one discrete) - all in high resolution 24/96 stereo. It also has our last album Your Wilderness in stereo and surround, plus the special 8 Years Later album in stereo with a brand-new surround mix too. All of that plus five acoustic tracks (also stereo and surround) and loads of bonus videos. This is without doubt the definitive Your Wilderness release.”

Find order options here.