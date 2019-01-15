THE PINEAPPLE THIEF Debuts "Threatening War" Music Video

The Pineapple Thief have released a video for "Threatening War", featured on the band's new studio album, Dissolution, released last year. Watch below.

Dissolution features cover art artwork from iconic design agency Stylorouge, who have produced artwork for the likes of Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Blur and the British film Trainspotting.

Dissolution tracklisting:

"Not Naming Any Names"

"Try As I Might"

"Threatening War"

"Uncovering Your Tracks"

"All That You've Got"

"Far Below"

"Pillar of Salt"

"White Mist"

"Shed A Light"

"Threatening War" video:

"Uncovering Your Tracks" (edit):

"Try As I Might" video:

"Far Below":