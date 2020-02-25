THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - European / UK Tour Dates Announced For Fall 2020

British progressive rock band The Pineapple Thief have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe, due to take place in late 2020. Their schedule is as follows:

September

22 - Saint Luke's - Glasgow, United Kingdom

23 - The Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland

24 - SWX - Bristol, United Kingdom

25 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

26 - O2 Empire Shepherds Bush - London, United Kingdom

28 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France

30 - Sala Caracol - Madrid, Spain

October

1 - Sala La Nau - Barcelona, Spain

2 - CCO - Villeurbanne, France

3 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France

4 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany

6 - Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

7 - Laiterie - Strasbourg, France

8 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

9 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany

10 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

11 - KUZ - Mainz, Germany

November

4 - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Roma, Italy

5 - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Roma, Italy

6 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy

7 - New Age Club - Roncade, Italy

8 - Technikum - München, Germany

10 - A38 Hajó - Budapest, Hungary

11 - Szene - Wien, Austria

13 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

14 - Brick House - Ostrava-město, Czech Republic

15 - Tante-JU - Dresden, Germany

17 - Klub STUDIO - Kraków, Poland

18 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland

19 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

20 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany

21 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark

22 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden

24 - Høvleriet - Haugesund, Norway

25 - Rockefeller Music Hall - Oslo, Norway

26 - Nalen - Stockholm, Sweden

28 - Olympia-kortteli - Tampere, Finland

29 - Tavastia Club - Helsinki, Finland

"We have a new album," declared The Pineapple Thief back in September 2019. "Hold Our Fire captures our performance of Dissolution (as well as '3000 Days') from our recent European tour. I feel this live recording really captures the energy and spirit of the band playing together in front of a great enthusiastic crowd," recalls drummer Gavin Harrison.

Vocalist / guitarist Bruce Soord adds, "It's a great souvenir from such a memorable tour. Mixing the record reminded me just how much energy and fun we have playing live. The album will be released on November 15th. You can pre-order, stream the single and get tickets for our North America tour here."

The cover art and tracklisting for Hold Our Fire can be seen below.

"Try As I Might"

"Threatening War"

"Uncovering Your Tracks"

"All That You've Got"

"Far Below"

"Not Naming Any Names"

"White Mist"

"Shed A Light"

"3000 Days"