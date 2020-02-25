THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - European / UK Tour Dates Announced For Fall 2020
British progressive rock band The Pineapple Thief have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe, due to take place in late 2020. Their schedule is as follows:
September
22 - Saint Luke's - Glasgow, United Kingdom
23 - The Button Factory - Dublin, Ireland
24 - SWX - Bristol, United Kingdom
25 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom
26 - O2 Empire Shepherds Bush - London, United Kingdom
28 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France
30 - Sala Caracol - Madrid, Spain
October
1 - Sala La Nau - Barcelona, Spain
2 - CCO - Villeurbanne, France
3 - Élysée Montmartre - Paris, France
4 - Im Wizemann - Stuttgart, Germany
6 - Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
7 - Laiterie - Strasbourg, France
8 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium
9 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany
10 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands
11 - KUZ - Mainz, Germany
November
4 - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Roma, Italy
5 - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Roma, Italy
6 - Live Club - Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy
7 - New Age Club - Roncade, Italy
8 - Technikum - München, Germany
10 - A38 Hajó - Budapest, Hungary
11 - Szene - Wien, Austria
13 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia
14 - Brick House - Ostrava-město, Czech Republic
15 - Tante-JU - Dresden, Germany
17 - Klub STUDIO - Kraków, Poland
18 - Klub Stodoła - Warsaw, Poland
19 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany
20 - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany
21 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark
22 - Pustervik - Göteborg, Sweden
24 - Høvleriet - Haugesund, Norway
25 - Rockefeller Music Hall - Oslo, Norway
26 - Nalen - Stockholm, Sweden
28 - Olympia-kortteli - Tampere, Finland
29 - Tavastia Club - Helsinki, Finland
"We have a new album," declared The Pineapple Thief back in September 2019. "Hold Our Fire captures our performance of Dissolution (as well as '3000 Days') from our recent European tour. I feel this live recording really captures the energy and spirit of the band playing together in front of a great enthusiastic crowd," recalls drummer Gavin Harrison.
Vocalist / guitarist Bruce Soord adds, "It's a great souvenir from such a memorable tour. Mixing the record reminded me just how much energy and fun we have playing live. The album will be released on November 15th. You can pre-order, stream the single and get tickets for our North America tour here."
The cover art and tracklisting for Hold Our Fire can be seen below.
"Try As I Might"
"Threatening War"
"Uncovering Your Tracks"
"All That You've Got"
"Far Below"
"Not Naming Any Names"
"White Mist"
"Shed A Light"
"3000 Days"