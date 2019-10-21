THE PINEAPPLE THIEF Frontman BRUCE SOORD Debuts "All This Will Be Yours" Music Video

Ahead of the October 25 release of his new solo album, All This Will Be Yours, Bruce Soord - the multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and frontman for The Pineapple Thief - has revealed his video for the title track. Watch below.

The new album, described by Soord as an observational record, it is inspired by the joy felt by the birth of his third child juxtaposed by the local deprivation in his hometown and with the release of the title track Soord explores these themes more, “This song was literally inspired by walking with my new-born daughter in my hometown of Yeovil. I love my hometown, but it's got its fair share of problems. I was taken by the contrast of this smiling soul staring up from her pram, surrounded by lost souls. Drunks, addicts, the hopeless. Near me is a notorious drug den. No windows, no electricity, no running water. But nevertheless, it is a hive of activity. Lifeless addicts drifting in and out. So our only choice was 'to push past 158'. Myself, turning a blind eye. The community turning a blind eye. But don't get me wrong, I love my hometown. And the people in it. All this will be hers.”

Bruce continues “The video was created by George Laycock and produced by Blacktide Phonic/Visual, who I’ve worked with previously, was shot in London rather than Yeovil as a way of, hopefully, reflecting the universal themes of the song. Talking of the themes, they are not universally bleak. There is plenty to be worried about. But there really is plenty to be hopeful for as well."

All This Will Be Yours will be released on CD, LP, digitally and as a deluxe hardback book 3-disc edition featuring the album on CD, with an extra CD of acoustic re-workings and bonus studio tracks plus a DVD with All This Will Be Yours as a Hi-res 24/88 WAV stereo album, Hi res 24/88 WAV acoustic album and Hi res 24/88 WAV bonus studio tracks, all of which will also be available in 24/88 DTS 5.1 surround. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Secrets I Know"

"Our Gravest Threat Apart"

"The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man"

"All This Will Be Yours"

"Time Does Not Exist"

"One Misstep"

"You Hear The Voices"

"Cut The Flowers"

"One Day I Will Leave You"

"All This Will Be Yours" video:

(Photo - Steve Brown)