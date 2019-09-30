THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - New Live Album, Hold Our Fire, Due In November; "Threatening War" Streaming Now

"We have a new album," declares British progressive rock band The Pineapple Thief. "Hold Our Fire captures our performance of Dissolution (as well as '3000 Days') from our recent European tour. I feel this live recording really captures the energy and spirit of the band playing together in front of a great enthusiastic crowd," recalls drummer Gavin Harrison.

Vocalist / guitarist Bruce Soord adds, "It's a great souvenir from such a memorable tour. Mixing the record reminded me just how much energy and fun we have playing live. The album will be released on November 15th. You can pre-order, stream the single and get tickets for our North America tour here."

The cover art and tracklisting for Hold Our Fire can be seen below.

"Try As I Might"

"Threatening War"

"Uncovering Your Tracks"

"All That You've Got"

"Far Below"

"Not Naming Any Names"

"White Mist"

"Shed A Light"

"3000 Days"

The Pineapple Thief will be making their live debut in North America in November and December; confirmed shows are as listed:

November

19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety

20 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater

21 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

23 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

24 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

26 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

27 - Montreal, QC – Theatre Corona

28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

30 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

Decemnber

1 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

3 - Guadalajara, Mexico – C3 Stage

4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario

6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

14 - Seattle, WA – Neumos