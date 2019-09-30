THE PINEAPPLE THIEF - New Live Album, Hold Our Fire, Due In November; "Threatening War" Streaming Now
September 30, 2019, an hour ago
"We have a new album," declares British progressive rock band The Pineapple Thief. "Hold Our Fire captures our performance of Dissolution (as well as '3000 Days') from our recent European tour. I feel this live recording really captures the energy and spirit of the band playing together in front of a great enthusiastic crowd," recalls drummer Gavin Harrison.
Vocalist / guitarist Bruce Soord adds, "It's a great souvenir from such a memorable tour. Mixing the record reminded me just how much energy and fun we have playing live. The album will be released on November 15th. You can pre-order, stream the single and get tickets for our North America tour here."
The cover art and tracklisting for Hold Our Fire can be seen below.
"Try As I Might"
"Threatening War"
"Uncovering Your Tracks"
"All That You've Got"
"Far Below"
"Not Naming Any Names"
"White Mist"
"Shed A Light"
"3000 Days"
The Pineapple Thief will be making their live debut in North America in November and December; confirmed shows are as listed:
November
19 - Atlanta, GA - Variety
20 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater
21 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
23 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
24 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair
26 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
27 - Montreal, QC – Theatre Corona
28 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
30 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
Decemnber
1 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
3 - Guadalajara, Mexico – C3 Stage
4 - Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario
6 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theater
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
9 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater
10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
14 - Seattle, WA – Neumos