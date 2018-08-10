THE PINEAPPLE THIEF Release "Try As I Might" Music Video

The Pineapple Thief have released a video for "Try As I Might", a track from their forthcoming new studio album Dissolution, out on August 31st. Watch below.

The follow-up to 2015's Your Wilderness is the band's second album to feature King Crimson and Porcupine Tree virtuoso drummer Gavin Harrison.

Vocalist/guitarist Bruce Soord reveals details about the themes within Dissolution: “Broadly speaking the title reflects the disintegration of relationships and the undoing of our social fabric. We're living in a time when supposedly we are more connected than ever before, but, I personally am at my happiest when I unplug that connection.”

Soord elaborates on the writing and recording process: “We've once again been joined by Gavin Harrison. It's been a real collaborative journey between the 4 of us writing and recording this record, with the songs taking on a life of their own. When everyone pulls in the same direction, amazing things can happen. The Pineapple Thief is a different proposition with Gavin. This time he was with me from the inception of 'Dissolution' and together we took the songs into territory I wouldn't have found on my own. We found ourselves pushing each other so much further, both technically and artistically. There were times in the depths of the writing and recording process, which took 6 months, that I felt so exhilarated but at the same time exhausted and overwhelmed, that I couldn't imagine us ever finishing the record. Every day we found ourselves finding that extra something we didn't know we had. None of us would let anyone or anything get in the way of what we felt the album should become. I look back on the process with immense pride.”

Gavin Harrison states: “It's been fantastic to collaborate with these guys again - especially as this time I've been involved from the ground up. It's been a most inspiring effort and I think it will prove to be the best yet.”

Dissolution was recorded across the UK at the band member's various studios, Bruce explains, “The drums were recorded and mixed by Gavin at his studio, Bourne Place in London. He has the best sounding live room I have heard and gets an incredible drum mix. Gavin would send me a stereo drum mix that he would constantly tweak as the songs progressed. Jon records his bass at his studio north of Leicester. Steve records his keyboards at his mastering studio in Exeter and I record and mix the rest here in my studio (Soord Studios) in Yeovil, Somerset. It may seem odd that we were able to create something as 'a band' when we are so far apart. But we talked almost daily. Technology means ideas can be shared instantly. We were effectively jamming a lot of the time. Just a bit further apart.”

Dissolution features cover art artwork from iconic design agency Stylorouge, who have produced artwork for the likes of Pink Floyd, David Bowie, Blur and the British film Trainspotting.

Dissolution will be released in the following formats, all available for pre-order here:

- CD

- Black LP - pressed to audiophile 180g vinyl

- Limited Edition Crystal Clear LP edition - pressed to audiophile 180g vinyl

- Blu-ray - features a 16-page booklet, the album plus bonus music in a 24/96 DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound mix and 24/96 hi-res stereo audio

- Deluxe 4 disc edition - features 52 pages containing exclusive additional artwork, the original album on CD plus a second CD of bonus music, and is topped off with a DVD and Blu-ray featuring the album and bonus material in a 24/96 DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound mix and 24/96 hi-res stereo audio.

- All digital & streaming platforms

Dissolution tracklisting:

"Not Naming Any Names"

"Try As I Might"

"Threatening War"

"Uncovering Your Tracks"

"All That You've Got"

"Far Below"

"Pillar of Salt"

"White Mist"

"Shed A Light"

"Try As I Might" video:

"Far Below":

The Pineapple Thief will be taking Dissolution on the road starting in September, with new dates added for March 2019. This tour includes their biggest show to date at London's prestigious O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

September

15 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

16 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

17 - Bremen, Germany - Schlachthof

18 - Hanover, Germany - Musikzentrum

19 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

22 - Olomucany, Czech Republic - S-Club

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Cafè

25 - Wien, Austria - Szene

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

27 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

28 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

October

4 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Liquid Rooms

5 - Sheffield, England - Leadmill

6 - London, England - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

February

22 - Roma, Italy - Largo Venue

23 - Milano, Italy - Santeria Social Club

March

3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - venue tba

6 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

The Pineapple Thief are:

Bruce Soord - vocalist, guitarist, composer

Gavin Harrison - drums

Jon Sykes - bass

Steve Kitch - keyboards

(Photo - James Cumptsy)