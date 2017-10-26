THE POODLES Release New Single, A Cover Of DEPECHE MODE’s “It’s No Good”

Swedish metallers, The Poodles, are back with "It’s No Good", the second single from the upcoming album Prisma, in virtual and physical stores early 2018.

"We took on the challenge to do our version of an iconic song from a different genre", says lead singer Jakob Samuel. “Depeche Mode is such an influential band and their darker 90s stuff is really cool!” he continues.

The choice to do a heavy rock version of "It’s No Good" stems from the simple fact that everyone liked the song”, guitarist Henrik adds. "It is a dark, epic song about broken relationships, which is always and interesting theme to explore.”

"We wanted to add an explosive element that would catch the listener’s ear and develop the hypnotic groove of the song into something more modern sounding, says Kicken, drummer of the band. “People are going to be surprised when they hear it!”

