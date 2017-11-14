THE POODLES Set January Release Date For Prisma Album

The Poodles are back with Prisma, the follow-up to the critically acclaimed album, Devil In The Details.

The Poodles have released seven full-length studio albums and one live album over the past ten years and had discussed the possibility of doing an album featuring songs from other artists for several years. They finally decided that it was time.

The title, Prisma, is meant to reflect the difference in perspective that the band brings to the songs on the album. The decision was made early to stay away from genres close to the band’s own, but other than that, any song could come into question for making the cut.

In collaboration with up-and-coming producer, Dino Medanhodzic at Radionica Studios, the band came up with a slate of songs that span some 40 years of music, from the 1970s up to the 2010s. The deciding factor was the quality of the song where a strong hook and a driving riff were key ingredients.

Fans of Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Depeche Mode, Blondie, and The Swedish House Mafia are in for a treat, as The Poodles put their unique stamp on classic tracks by these and other artists.

Prisma is out in virtual and physical stores on January 26th. More album details to follow.

The Poodles recently released the new single, "It’s No Good".

"We took on the challenge to do our version of an iconic song from a different genre", says lead singer Jakob Samuel. “Depeche Mode is such an influential band and their darker 90s stuff is really cool!” he continues.

"The choice to do a heavy rock version of "It’s No Good" stems from the simple fact that everyone liked the song”, guitarist Henrik adds. "It is a dark, epic song about broken relationships, which is always and interesting theme to explore.”

"We wanted to add an explosive element that would catch the listener’s ear and develop the hypnotic groove of the song into something more modern sounding, says Kicken, drummer of the band. “People are going to be surprised when they hear it!”

Listen here.