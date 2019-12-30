THE POOR To Play AC/DC's Back In Black In Its Entirety On Tour In 2020
December 30, 2019, 29 minutes ago
"2020 marks the 40th anniversary of Back In Black... so we're paying homage to AC/DC's most significant album," proclaims Aussie rockers The Poor.
"We'll play the whole album. Not just the biggies: 'Hells Bells', 'You Shook Me All Night Long', 'Back In Black' and 'Rock N Roll Ain't Noise Pollution', but the entire album... plus a few of our own tracks you'd probably be familiar with, 'More Wine Waiter Please' just for starters."
Catch The Poor playing Back In Black from start to finish, plus a few originals, at the following venues:
January
24 - Triffid - Newstead, Australia
25 - The Coolangatta Hotel - Coolangatta, Australia
February
22 - Max Watt's - Melbourne, Australia
March
6 - The Bridge Hotel - Rozelle, Australia
7 - The Basement Canberra - Belconnen, Australia
May
8 - Narrabeen RSL - North Narrabeen, Australia
9 - Central Coast Leagues Club - Gosford, Australia
For further details, visit The Poor on Facebook.