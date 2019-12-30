THE POOR To Play AC/DC's Back In Black In Its Entirety On Tour In 2020

"2020 marks the 40th anniversary of Back In Black... so we're paying homage to AC/DC's most significant album," proclaims Aussie rockers The Poor.

"We'll play the whole album. Not just the biggies: 'Hells Bells', 'You Shook Me All Night Long', 'Back In Black' and 'Rock N Roll Ain't Noise Pollution', but the entire album... plus a few of our own tracks you'd probably be familiar with, 'More Wine Waiter Please' just for starters."

Catch The Poor playing Back In Black from start to finish, plus a few originals, at the following venues:

January

24 - Triffid - Newstead, Australia

25 - The Coolangatta Hotel - Coolangatta, Australia

February

22 - Max Watt's - Melbourne, Australia

March

6 - The Bridge Hotel - Rozelle, Australia

7 - The Basement Canberra - Belconnen, Australia

May

8 - Narrabeen RSL - North Narrabeen, Australia

9 - Central Coast Leagues Club - Gosford, Australia

For further details, visit The Poor on Facebook.