THE POWER OF PAIN Launch Music Video For “Tastes Like H8” Featuring EXODUS Frontman STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA

Castro Valley, California, based groove metal act The Power Of Pain have released a new single and video for the track "Tastes Like H8”, a song tackling the subject of teen bullying, featuring Exodus singer Steve “Zetro” Souza. The song, taken from their newly released album, My Dark Secret, was produced by Juan Urteaga (Testament, Exodus, Machine Head) at Trident Studios, with additional tracking done at Green Day's Jingle Town Studio. Video production duties were handled by Wayne Marsala (Testament, Exodus). Watch below.

Formed in 2015 by long time bay area guitarist Mike Roberts (Misery / Bleed The Freaks), The Power Of Pain picked up where Bleed The Freaks left off, keeping fellow Bleed The Freaks guitarist Josh Bailey on board. The two assembled a new band, completed by singer Chris Carlton, bassist Zack Brown, and drummer Steve Rubio, and went straight to the studio.

"Bleed The Freaks went through a bad break up," reflects Roberts. "I felt that everyone had given up on me, but perseverance was my goal. Having a full CD of music ready to go, I just forged on," he states. The result is My Dark Secret, a ten song slab of top shelf groove metal, rounded out by a cover of the UFO classic, "Natural Thing”.”

A guitarist since 1980, Mike Roberts grew up in the heart of the bay area scene, literally watching the beginning of thrash metal unfold. Friends he made in the early years would go onto major stardom, including Steve 'Zetro' Souza, who lent his signature vocal snarl to the new record.

"Zet and I are childhood friends and long time Raiders fans together," says Roberts. "I had written the song with him in mind. Zet is a true professional. He came in the studio and sang the song in one take. We filmed the video on his birthday. I'm very grateful that he is a part of it."

My Dark Secret is available on iTunes and all major digital outlets now.

Tracklisting:

“Severed Ties”

“My Dark Secret”

“Suffocated”

“War Within”

“Preachin To The Choir”

“Tastes Like H8” (featuring Steve 'Zetro' Souza)

“Winters Fall”

“How Well I Know”

“Walk Away”

“Natural Thing” (UFO cover)

“Tastes Like H8” video: