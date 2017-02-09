THE PRETTY RECKLESS Debut "Oh My God" Video

February 9, 2017, 36 minutes ago

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Debut "Oh My God" Video

The Pretty Reckless have unveiled the video for "Oh My God", the new single from their third full-length album Who You Selling For.

Catch The Pretty Reckless live in concert:

February
10 - Teatro Barcelo - Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT   
13 - CSKA Moscow Stadium - Moscow, Russian Federation     
 
March
7 - Teatro Positivo - Curitiba, Brazil    
9 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil    
10 - EDA - Sao Paulo, Brazil     
11 - Serraria Souza Pinto - Belo Horizonte, Brazil     
14 - Teatro Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina     
16 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile   
18 - Vive Latino Festival - Mexico City, Mexico    

April 
25 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT      
26 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC   
27 - The National - Richmond, VA   
29 - Welcome To Rockville Festival - Jacksonville, FL     
30 - Fort Rock Festival - Fort Myers, FL      

May
2 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL  
6 - Carolina Rebellion Festival - Kannapolis, NC    
13 - Northern Invasion Festival - Somerset, WI    
19 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ  
20 - MMRBQ 2017 - Camden, NJ    
21 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH    
26 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK    
27 - River City Rock Fest - San Antonio, TX    

July
13 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

