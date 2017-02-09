THE PRETTY RECKLESS Debut "Oh My God" Video

The Pretty Reckless have unveiled the video for "Oh My God", the new single from their third full-length album Who You Selling For.

Catch The Pretty Reckless live in concert:

February

10 - Teatro Barcelo - Madrid, Spain - SOLD OUT

13 - CSKA Moscow Stadium - Moscow, Russian Federation



March

7 - Teatro Positivo - Curitiba, Brazil

9 - Vivo Rio - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

10 - EDA - Sao Paulo, Brazil

11 - Serraria Souza Pinto - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

14 - Teatro Vorterix - Buenos Aires, Argentina

16 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

18 - Vive Latino Festival - Mexico City, Mexico

April

25 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT

26 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

27 - The National - Richmond, VA

29 - Welcome To Rockville Festival - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Fort Rock Festival - Fort Myers, FL

May

2 - Soul Kitchen - Mobile, AL

6 - Carolina Rebellion Festival - Kannapolis, NC

13 - Northern Invasion Festival - Somerset, WI

19 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

20 - MMRBQ 2017 - Camden, NJ

21 - Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

26 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

27 - River City Rock Fest - San Antonio, TX

July

13 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI