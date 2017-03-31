THE PRETTY RECKLESS On Playing New Songs Live - “The Reaction To All Of Them Has Been Pretty Spectacular,” Says TAYLOR MOMSEN; Video

FaceCulture have released this video interview with The Pretty Reckless members Taylor Momsen (vocals) and Ben Phillips (guitar), in which they discuss their songwriting process, playing live and more.

Back in February, The Pretty Reckless appeared on Conan O’Brian’s TBS late night show, Conan. The band performed the single “Take Me Down” from their third full-length album, Who You Selling For. Video can be seen below.

A video for "Oh My God", another single from Who You Selling For, can be seen below:

The Pretty Reckless and The Dillinger Escape Plan will support Soundgarden on select dates of their upcoming US headline tour. Find The Pretty Reckless’ live itinerary at this location.