THE PRETTY RECKLESS Perform “Take Me Down” On Conan; Video Streaming

The Pretty Reckless appeared last night (February 28th) on Conan O’Brian’s TBS late night show, Conan. The band performed the single “Take Me Down” from their third full-length album, Who You Selling For. Video can be seen below.

The Pretty Reckless recently unveiled a video for "Oh My God", another single from Who You Selling For.

The Pretty Reckless and The Dillinger Escape Plan will support Soundgarden on select dates of their upcoming US headline tour. Find The Pretty Reckless’ live itinerary at this location.