THE PRETTY RECKLESS Postpone Upcoming Tour Dates

"The health and safety of everyone attending our shows is our number one priority," says vocalist Taylor Momsen. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Pretty Reckless headline dates in May 2020 have been rescheduled. The rescheduled dates are confirmed and listed below. All tickets remain valid for the new dates. Further questions or concerns can be directed to point of purchase. Stay safe."

The Pretty Reckless Tour Dates:

September

14 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

22 - Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

October

2 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

8 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

The new, as yet untitled album from The Pretty Reckless "is almost finished," with the songs being described as "incredibly personal." This will be the fourth full-length from TPR, promising to take listeners on a journey from darkness into light like only they can. It will also feature some can't-miss collaborations with several iconic artists. The band plans to release a new single this spring, with the album to follow later this year.