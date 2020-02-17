THE PRETTY RECKLESS Return To The Road; "The New Record Is Almost Finished"

Making a much-anticipated return, history-making gold-certified rock band The Pretty Reckless will launch a 2020 headline tour this Spring. It marks their first tour since 2017. As such, they've pulled out all of the stops to ensure a special connection and fortify their growing connection to fans nationwide. Beginning May 5, the group canvases North America, performing in intimate venues in major cities such as New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and more.

Along the way, The Pretty Reckless appear at all of the major Spring festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, and Rocklahoma, sharing stages with Metallica, Deftones, and more. All dates are below.

"It's been a long time since we've been out there and we're excited to hit the road this spring," says singer Taylor Momsen. "The new record is almost finished, the songs are incredibly personal, but we're ready to start sharing what we've been through the last couple years with the people that mean the most to us, our fans. See you all soon!"

The Pretty Reckless, who enjoyed four consecutive No. 1 singles and have established themselves as a rock force to be reckoned with, are working on their fourth record. The album is shaping up to be their most deeply personal release yet and will take listeners on a journey from darkness into light like only they can. It will also feature some can't-miss collaborations with several iconic artists. The band plans to release a new single this spring, with the album to follow later this year.

Catch The Pretty Reckless on tour:

May

5 — New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom

8 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

9 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville *

11 — Nashville, TN — Basement East

13 — Washington, DC — U Street Music Hall

15 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair

16 — Camden, NJ — MMRBQ *

17 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple *

19 — Chicago, IL — Bottom Lounge

20 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line Café

22 — Des Moines, IA — Wooly's

23 — Pryor, OK — Rocklahoma *

24 — Dallas, TX — BFD *

* denotes festival date

