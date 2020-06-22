THE PRETTY RECKLESS Share Official Lyric Video For New Single "Death By Rock And Roll"

The Pretty Reckless recently released their new single, "Death By Rock And Roll", which has been tearing up the Billboard and Mediabase Rock radio charts and entered the German Rock Radio Charts on #1, garnering massive love from fans and critics alike.

The band just shared the lyric video, which can be seen below. You can also download/listen to the rowdy and raucous anthem here.

The track, powered by vocalist Taylor Momsen's throaty, Joplin-invoking roar and thunderous riffing, is just the jolt the genre - and the world - needs.

"In a lot of ways, this new album feels like a rebirth and our first single, 'Death by Rock And Roll,' represents that salvation that my favorite music brings me," says Momsen. "Rock is freedom and this song is about living life the way you want, and now that belongs to everyone who listens."