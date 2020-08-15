THE PROGRESSIVE SOULS COLLECTIVE Featuring Ex-Members Of DREAM THEATER, ANGRA Reveal First Video

Prog-metal supergroup The Progressive Souls Collective have revealed their new video "Fractional Emotion". The video is the first track to be issued from the band's debut album, Sonic Birth, set for international release on September 11th via Metalville Records. See and hear The Progressive Souls Collective's "Fractional Motion" video now.

Sonic Birth is special in many ways. Florian Zepf, guitarist and the driving force behind The Progressive Souls Collective, was able to convince his international prog music colleagues Aquiles Priester (ex-Angra & Tony MacAlpine, drums), Conner Green (otherwise working full-time with Haken on bass), Kevin Moore (ex-Dream Theater, O.S.I., Chroma Key) in the area of loops and programming as well as Luis Conte (among others, he was the percussionist for Phil Collins) to work together on the album.

As a very special guest, keyboard maestro Derek Sherinian (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Dream Theater, and many more) had the honor to personally record all keyboard parts on the entire album. This gave the recordings a very special touch, not least in terms of virtuosity, sound design, and of course character. Florian met with Derek in his studio in Burbank, where they worked together on the album.

Vladimir Lalic, himself musically on the road with the Serbian prog metal band Organized Chaos and meanwhile more than an insider tip, took over the lead vocals. Vladimir is convincing because of his enormous vocal range, the vocal melodies, and his style. His extraordinary vocal parts are a figurehead for the whole album.

As a result of these collaborations, with Sonic Birth a very special album has come to life, in particular because of this very unique combination of musicians and the character added by their distinctive styles and influences. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Metature"

"Comfortable Darkness"

"Killing True Beliefs"

"Fractional Emotion"

"A Formula For Happiness"

"Inner Cirlce"

"You And Me Alone"

"Hurt"

"Destiny Inc."

"Mind Treasures"

"With Others"