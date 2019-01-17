THE QUILL Announce Voodoo Over Europe Tour; Trailer Video Posted

Sweden's The Quill have announced the Voodoo Over Europe tour for March. A video trailer can be found below.

The original lineup, consisting of Magnus Ekwall - vocals (Ayeron), Christian Carlsson - guitar (Circus Prytz), Roger Nilsson - bass (Spiritual Beggars, Firebird, Arch Enemy) and Jolle Atlagic - drums (Hanoi Rocks, Electric Boys, Firebird), reunited in 2017 and released the Born From Fire album via Metalville Records.

Currently reissuing their back catalogue; Voodoo Caravan and “Hooray! It’s A Deathtrip” were re-released in October with Silver Haze and The Quill being scheduled for release in January and February respectively.

Says bassist Roger Nilsson: “It’s great getting back on the road again, after reforming with the original lineup we feel more confident and committed than ever and we’re aiming to have the band a lot more active on the live-circuit again. Reconnecting with our back-catalogue has been a blast and we’re planning to play songs on this tour we haven’t played in years. Let’s get the Voodoo Caravan rolling again!”

Tour dates:

March

16 - Landgraf, Netherlands - Oefenbunker

19 - Cologne, Germany - Helios

20 - Frankfurt, Germany - Cave

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

27 - Berlin, Germany - Auster Club

28 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo