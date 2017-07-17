THE QUILL - Classic Lineup Returns With Born From Fire Album; August Release Scheduled

Sweden’s The Quill will release their new album, Born From Fire, on August 25th via Metalville.

The classic lineup who created the albums Silver Haze, Voodoo Caravan and Hooray! It's A Deathtrip has reunited. Lead singer Magnus Ekwall (Ayreon) is back behind the mic, together with the dynamic power of drummer Jolle Atlagic (Hanoi Rocks, Electric Boys, Firebird), guitarist Christian Carlsson and bassist Roger Nilsson (Spiritual Beggars, Firebird).

The legendary lineup has secretly recorded a smashing new album, Born From Fire. The new masterpiece will be released on digital, CD and double vinyl in gatefold sleeve. The first single with accompanying video will be released on August 11th. Stay tuned for updates.

Tracklisting:

“Stone Believer”

“Snake Charmer Woman”

“Ghosthorse”

“Keep It Together”

“The Spirit And The Spark”

“Skull & Bones”

“Set Free Black Crow”

“Electrical Sons”

“Hollow Of Your Hand”

“Unchain Yourself”

“Revelation”

“Metamorphosis”