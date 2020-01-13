THE QUIREBOYS Add Canadian Dates To Amazing Disgrace World Tour

Due to popular demand, UK-based rock 'n roll band The Quireboys have confirmed the addition of a pair of Canadian shows to their Amazing Disgrace World Tour. Those dates are March 23rd in Toronto, Ontario at The Rockpile, and March 24th in Ottawa, Ontario at The Brass Monkey.

In addition, VIP Meet and Greets are now available which will give unprecedented access to the band during soundcheck. The package also includes a souvenir laminate, signed poster and photo opportunities. These are available to order here.

Catch The Quireboys live in concert:

February

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise - Florida

14 - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

15 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

16 - The Parish at House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

20 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

21 - Factory Theatre - Marrickville, Australia

22 - Prince Bandroom - St Kilda, Australia

23 - The Triffid - Newstead, Australia

March

5 - Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

6 - Liquid Joes - Salt Lake City, UT

7 - The Venue - Denver, CO

8 - Aftershock - Merriam, KS

11 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

12 - Rich's Billiards - Corpus Christi, TX

13 - Your Mom's Place - Oklahoma City, OK

14 - The Rail Club - Ft Worth, TX

15 - Southport Hall - Jefferson, LA

17 - Diamond Music Hall - St Peters, MO

18 - Rochaus - W Dundee, IL

19 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

20 - Peecox - Erlanger, KY

21 - The Odeon Concert Hall - Cleveland, OH

22 - Hard Rock Café - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

24 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

25 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

27 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

28 - Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA