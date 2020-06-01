THE QUIREBOYS Announce A Bit Of What You Fancy 30th Anniversary UK Tour Dates

Following the announcement of the release of the re-recorded version of A Bit Of What You Fancy – to celebrate its 30th Anniversary – The Quireboys will embark on a special UK tour from December 2020 to February 2021, where they will play the classic album in its entirety.



A 48-hour Planet Rock Ticket pre-sale will start on Wednesday, June 3rd at 10am from PlanetRockTickets. Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, June 5th at 10am from TheGigCartel.com.



Australian beer drinking rock n' roll warriors Massive, who are no strangers to the UK music scene, are returning as tour support for the Quireboys. The band are on the road promoting their third studio album, Rebuild Destroy, out now through Off Yer Rocka Recordings.



Tour dates are as follows.

December

10 - Bullingdon - Oxford

11 - Thekla - Bristol

12 - Chinnerys - Southend

13 - Rescue Rooms - Nottingham

January

28 - Concorde 2 - Brighton

29 - O2 Institute 2 - Birmingham

30 - Sugarmill - Stoke

February

4 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds

5 - The Garage - Glasgow

6 - Lemon Tree - Aberdeen

11 - The Guildhall - Gloucester

12 - Gorilla - Manchester

13 - Sage - Gateshead

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of A Bit Of What You Fancy, originally released in 1990, The Quireboys are re-recording their debut album.

"We may be at home, it may be dark times, but we’re back in the studio re-recording our iconic first album, A Bit Of What You Fancy, with the current line up and rock 'n' roll sound," says The Quireboys. "The new recording will prove to be powerful, inspirational and full of all the quality a modern day recording can anticipate."

This is a must for all Quireboys fans worldwide and while this will be available on CD & Vinyl, both will be on limited runs, with a new modern cover and a couple of live bonus tracks on the CD.

The CD will feature two live bonus tracks, "Man On The Loose" and "Mayfair", while the Vinyl Collectors Item will be restricted to a run of 750 copies only, in Blue Vinyl.

Both 30th Anniversary Collectors items are on sale now via Off Yer Rocka Recordings.

Quireboys frontman Spike commented, "It's where it all began, it was an incredible album that launched our careers, but the way we sound n play now doesn't give it the justice it needs. Henceforth, it's been a pleasure updating it to our modern day Gypsy Rock n Roll sound. I'm sure everyone will enjoy this new version in all its glory, marking its 30th Anniversary."

30th Anniversary Edition Tracklisting:

"7 O'Clock"

"Man On The Loose"

"Whippin' Boy"

"Sex Party"

"Sweet Mary Ann"

"I Don't Love You Anymore"

"Hey You"

"Misled"

"Long Time Comin'"

"Roses & Rings"

"There She Goes Again"

"Take Me Home"

"Man On The Loose" Live (CD bonus track)

"Mayfair" Live (CD bonus track)