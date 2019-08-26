THE QUIREBOYS Announce Three "High Profile" US Dates Ahead Of 2020 North American Tour

UK based rockers The Quireboys "are delighted to announce three high profile US dates as part of our 2019 / 2020 World Tour! We play three prestigious venues – The Boardwalk, The Whisky A Go Go and The House Of Blues." Details are as follows:

February

14 – The Boardwalk - Sacramento, CA

15 – The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

16 – House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

"These dates will precede an extensive US / Canadian tour in March, plus a welcome visit to Australia. All these dates will be announced very soon!"

The Quireboys' next show is August 30th at Byscenen in Trondheim, Norway. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

In other news, The Quireboys have issued a lyric video for their new single “Original Black Eyed Son” – which is the stunning lead track taken from their latest album, Amazing Disgrace, released in April 2019.

Released via Off Yer Rocka Recordings, the single portrays life as a singer in a rock’n’roll band – on the road in dodgy hotels and staying up until the sun rises just to do it all over again.