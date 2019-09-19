THE QUIREBOYS Announce Two Orchestral Shows For 2020

After 35 years of pure rock ‘n’ roll, recently celebrated at a sold-out O2 Forum in London - The Quireboys are now ready for a new challenge. They bounced a lot of ideas about but unanimously came up with something rather special that will allow fans to experience and immerse themselves in a totally new side of The Quireboys.

With a full orchestra behind them. this special project aptly named Orchestral Quireboys will be created, rehearsed and staged as a doubleheader, ONLY at The 02 Forum Kentish Town UK on the 4th & 5th September 2020. This is not a cheap project but something the band feels will create something live on stage that has never been witnessed before.

The whole set will be recorded live for an exclusive limited-edition Double Vinyl & Double CD pack that can only be bought via HRH Hell Raiser. The band had a bad experience with a pledge campaign recently, hence why, when they heard their label was creating a new fan-funded platform called HRH Hell Raiser, they knew they could pull this off with the support of their loyal fans. This album will not be available anywhere else apart from this HRH Hell Raiser platform, a timeless piece from a magical adventure.

According to the band, “It’s something we know we can pull off, but it will take an incredibly long time, not to mention patience, perfecting the arrangements and rehearsing the songs. However, in every way possible it will be totally worth it, what’s more, all fans who help us reach our target will get the only copies in the world of the show on vinyl or CD!

This means a lot to all of us and we really want to make it a show like no other. If you feel you can help us make it a reality, please please get involved!

God Bless - Spike, Guy, Paul & Keith”

Standard tickets for both shows are available at this location.