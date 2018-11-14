THE QUIREBOYS Confirm UK Tour Will Go Ahead As Planned Following Gear Theft

The following message has been posted on The Quireboys' official Facebook page:

"As you may have heard, The Quireboys storage unit has been broken into and many of the band's music equipment and personal belongings have been stolen. This happened in Tavistock Street, Bedford. All the info about this can be heard on the live interview on BBC3 with Guy. Please keep your eyes open and hopefully between us all, we can recover these items."

BBC coverage of the incident revealed that some equipment, including pedal boards and amplifiers worth 'thousands', was later found dumped in a car park. But, guitarist Paul Guerin said two vintage guitars were still missing.

"At one point we thought we wouldn't be able to go ahead with our UK tour," he said. "But thankfully most of the stuff has been found now and we've been overwhelmed by the support of people who offered to help us with replacements."

The Quireboys will release their new album, Amazing Disgrace, on February 8th 2019. Grab a pre-order, along with some exclusive items, via the just launched PledgeMusic campaign.

Catch The Quireboys at the following shows:

November

15 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom

16 - Sub 89 - Reading, United Kingdom

17 - The Globe - Cardiff, United Kingdom

22 - Livewire - Saltash, United Kingdom

23 - The Lemon Grove - Exeter, United Kingdom

24 - The Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

28 - Cheese And Grain - Frome, United Kingdom

29 - The Waterloo - Blackpool, United Kingdom

30 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, United Kingdom

December

4 - Ten Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Forfar, United Kingdom

5 - Bannerman's Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

6 - Classic Grand - Unplugged Sessions - Glasgow City, United Kingdom

7 - Think Tank - Unplugged Sessions - Newcastle, United Kingdom

9 - Level III - Unplugged Sessions - Swindon, United Kingdom

13 - Waterfront - Unplugged Sessions - Norwich, United Kingdom

14 - Duffy's Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Leicester, United Kingdom

15 - The Craufurd Arms - Unplugged Sessions - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

16 - The Live Rooms - Unplugged Sessions - Wrexham, United Kingdom

20 - Fibbers - Unplugged Sessions - York, United Kingdom

21 - Joiners - Unplugged Sessions - Southampton, United Kingdom

22 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom

23 - The Fleece - Unplugged Sessions - Bristol, United Kingdom