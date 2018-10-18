THE QUIREBOYS Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For New Album, Amazing Disgrace, Due In February 2019

The Quireboys will release their new album, Amazing Disgrace, on February 8th 2019. Grab a pre-order, along with some exclusive items, via the just launched PledgeMusic campaign.

In live news, catch The Quireboys at the following shows:

October

19 - Rockschicht - Viersen, Germany

20 - Rockpalast - Bochum, Germany

21 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

23 - Club Cann - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

25 - Muhle Hunziken - Rubigen, Switzerland

26 - Paunchy Cats - Lichtenfels, Germany

27 - Musiktheater Rex - Bensheim, Germany

28 - Charly's - Oldenburg, Germany

November

2 - Hjorten Scene - Trondheim, Norway

3 - Olsen På Bryn - Oslo, Norway

15 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom

16 - Sub 89 - Reading, United Kingdom

17 - The Globe - Cardiff, United Kingdom

22 - Livewire - Saltash, United Kingdom

23 - The Lemon Grove - Exeter, United Kingdom

24 - The Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

28 - Cheese And Grain - Frome, United Kingdom

29 - The Waterloo - Blackpool, United Kingdom

30 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, United Kingdom

December

4 - Ten Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Forfar, United Kingdom

5 - Bannerman's Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

6 - Classic Grand - Unplugged Sessions - Glasgow City, United Kingdom

7 - Think Tank - Unplugged Sessions - Newcastle, United Kingdom

9 - Level III - Unplugged Sessions - Swindon, United Kingdom

13 - Waterfront - Unplugged Sessions - Norwich, United Kingdom

14 - Duffy's Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Leicester, United Kingdom

15 - The Craufurd Arms - Unplugged Sessions - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom

16 - The Live Rooms - Unplugged Sessions - Wrexham, United Kingdom

20 - Fibbers - Unplugged Sessions - York, United Kingdom

21 - Joiners - Unplugged Sessions - Southampton, United Kingdom

22 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom

23 - The Fleece - Unplugged Sessions - Bristol, United Kingdom



