THE QUIREBOYS Launch PledgeMusic Campaign For New Album, Amazing Disgrace, Due In February 2019
October 18, 2018, 35 minutes ago
The Quireboys will release their new album, Amazing Disgrace, on February 8th 2019. Grab a pre-order, along with some exclusive items, via the just launched PledgeMusic campaign.
In live news, catch The Quireboys at the following shows:
October
19 - Rockschicht - Viersen, Germany
20 - Rockpalast - Bochum, Germany
21 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany
23 - Club Cann - Stuttgart, Germany
24 - Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
25 - Muhle Hunziken - Rubigen, Switzerland
26 - Paunchy Cats - Lichtenfels, Germany
27 - Musiktheater Rex - Bensheim, Germany
28 - Charly's - Oldenburg, Germany
November
2 - Hjorten Scene - Trondheim, Norway
3 - Olsen På Bryn - Oslo, Norway
15 - Brudenell Social Club - Leeds, United Kingdom
16 - Sub 89 - Reading, United Kingdom
17 - The Globe - Cardiff, United Kingdom
22 - Livewire - Saltash, United Kingdom
23 - The Lemon Grove - Exeter, United Kingdom
24 - The Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, United Kingdom
28 - Cheese And Grain - Frome, United Kingdom
29 - The Waterloo - Blackpool, United Kingdom
30 - Queens Hall - Nuneaton, United Kingdom
December
4 - Ten Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Forfar, United Kingdom
5 - Bannerman's Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Edinburgh, United Kingdom
6 - Classic Grand - Unplugged Sessions - Glasgow City, United Kingdom
7 - Think Tank - Unplugged Sessions - Newcastle, United Kingdom
9 - Level III - Unplugged Sessions - Swindon, United Kingdom
13 - Waterfront - Unplugged Sessions - Norwich, United Kingdom
14 - Duffy's Bar - Unplugged Sessions - Leicester, United Kingdom
15 - The Craufurd Arms - Unplugged Sessions - Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
16 - The Live Rooms - Unplugged Sessions - Wrexham, United Kingdom
20 - Fibbers - Unplugged Sessions - York, United Kingdom
21 - Joiners - Unplugged Sessions - Southampton, United Kingdom
22 - Corporation - Sheffield, United Kingdom
23 - The Fleece - Unplugged Sessions - Bristol, United Kingdom