THE QUIREBOYS Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Video Of Full Show Streaming

British hard rockers, The Quireboys, performed inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2015. Video footage of the band’s full performance is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

“Black Mariah”

“Too Much Of A Good Thing”

“Misled”

“There She Goes Again”

“This Is Rock ’N’ Roll”

“I Love This Dirty Town”

“Whippin' Boy”

“Tramps And Thieves”

“Hey You”

“Sweet Mary Ann”

“7 O’clock”