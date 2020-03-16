THE QUIREBOYS Postpone Remainder Of US / Canada Tour

"It is with heavy hearts we have to post this at all – but we regret to announce that due to recent events and in the interest of keeping everyone safe we have postponed the remainder of our US / Canada tour," says The Quireboys.

"We look forward to returning to the US and Canada and wish to thank everyone for their understanding and support. We know that our fans are disappointed, as are we, but this is out of our control. Refunds for remaining shows on the tour can be requested through original point of purchase, local venues / promoters.

Additionally, those fans who purchased Soundcheck Meet & Greet packages will be notified by email with options available to them. Stay safe out there and God bless – we WILL be back."

The postponed Quireboys dates are as listed:

March

17 - Diamond Music Hall - St Peters, MO

18 - Rochaus - West Dundee, IL

19 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

20 - Peecox - Erlanger, KY

21 - The Odeon Concert Hall - Cleveland, OH

22 - Hard Rock Café - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON

24 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

25 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

26 - Jewel Nightclub - Manchester, NH

27 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

28 - Vault Music Hall - New Bedford, MA