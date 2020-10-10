THE QUIREBOYS Present An Evening In Lockdown With SPIKE

Join Quireboys frontman Spike on October 23 for an exclusive evening of music featuring some of his favourite songs to perform.

Featuring tunes from The Quireboys, Ralph McTell, his solo albums and more! See Spike like you've never seen him before in this intimate acoustic gig filmed live in 6K from his home in England. Tickets, priced at £12 each, are available now at this location.

Are you missing your Quireboys? We're all in lockdown so... let's roll back time and go back to the beginning of The Quireboys - This Is Rock And Roll with this interview from 1990 in Canada where they hit #1 in the charts that year. Watch below as Guy Griffin and Spike from The Quireboys talk to Steve Anthony of MuchMusic.