THE QUIREBOYS Release 35 & Live As Special Edition DVD / CD Box Set

Due to overwhelming demand, The Quireboys' new digital album 35 & Live, along with the film recorded and released on Amazon Prime Video, will now be issued as a very limited special edition full length DVD on one side, and the audio CD on the other.

The Quireboys record label Off Yer Rocka Recordings has been inundated with requests for a physical disc of the rockers for a keepsake. Jonni Davis, CEO of Off Yer Rocka said "We knew this would be a special reaction for the bands 35th Anniversary show and the gig itself was amazing, but we never envisaged such a demand for the DVD and CD which just shows the love and support for The Quireboys is growing".

This special DVD / CD is available for pre-order via OYR website and will be dispatched at the end of January 2020. There will be a limited run of just 500 copies available worldwide.

The setlist in full:

"Hey You"

"There She Goes Again"

"Misled"

"Roses & Rings"

"Man On The Loose"

"Take Me Home"

"Sweet Mary Ann"

"Whippin’ Boy"

"I Don’t Love You Anymore"

"Long Time Comin’"

"7 O’Clock"

"Mona Lisa Smiled"

"7 Deadly Sins"

"Original Black Eyed Son"

"This Is Rock’N’Roll"

"Sex Party And Mayfair"

As part of their Amazing Disgrace World Tour, The Quireboys have announced an extensive tour of the United States, including stops in California, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Houston, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Cleveland, New York and many more.

February sees the band, who have scored gold and platinum discs as part of their illustrious 35-year career, head to California to play the legendary Whisky A Go Go club in Hollywood, The Boardwalk in Orangevale and The House of Blues in Anaheim before embarking on a 14+ date run in March taking in a further 13 states across the country.

The lads were last in the States for their Black Eyed Sons Tour in 2013. Guitarist Guy Griffin said of the latest tour, “We can’t wait to get back over to Hollywood, the spiritual home of sleaze, it’s been too long. And to play Las Vegas will be a thrill - we will just have to keep Spike off the slot machines...”.

The band will bring their unique blend of blues and British rock'n'roll during February and March 2020, with more dates looking to be added shortly.

US dates:

February

14 - Orangevale, CA - The Boardwalk

15 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

16 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House Of Blues

March

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

7 - Denver, CO - The Venue

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Your Mom's Place

14 - Ft. Worth, TX - The Rail Club

17 - St. Peters, MO - Diamond Music Hall

19 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

20 - Erlanger, KY - Peecox

21 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon Concert Club

25 - Brooklyn, NY - The Kingsland

26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Nightclub

27 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

28 - New Bedford, MA - Vault Music Hall

The Quireboys are:

Spike - Vocals

Guy Griffin - Guitar

Paul Guerin - Guitar

Keith Weir - Keyboards

Dave McCluskey - Drums

Gary Ivin - Bass

(Photo - Goldwood Images, 2019)