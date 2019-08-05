THE QUIREBOYS Release "Original Black Eyed Son" Lyric Video

UK based Rock’n’roll band The Quireboys have released a lyric video for their new single “Original Black Eyed Son” – which is the stunning lead track taken from their latest album, Amazing Disgrace, released in April 2019.

Released via Off Yer Rocka Recordings, the single portrays life as a singer in a rock’n’roll band – on the road in dodgy hotels and staying up until the sun rises just to do it all over again.

In live news, The Quireboys' next show is August 24th at Thunder In The Glens in Aviemore, UK. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.