THE QUIREBOYS To Play Australia For The First Time

Off Yer Rocka recording artists, The Quireboys, will hit Australia for the very first time - with special guests Palace Of The King - for four exclusive shows in 2020. This really is history in the making! Confirmed details are as listed:

February

20 - The Gov - Adelaide, Australia

21 - Factory Theatre - Sydney, Australia

22 - Prince Bandroom - Melbourne, Australia

23 - The Triffid - Brisbane, Australia

The news of the Australian gigs comes hot on the heels of three incredible US shows recently announced at the following prestigious venues:

February

14 – The Boardwalk - Sacramento, CA

15 – The Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

16 – House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

The Quireboys' next show is September 14th at Kentish Forum in London, England. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.

The band recently released their 12th studio album, Amazing Disgrace. Click here to order your copy. And, The Quireboys have issued a lyric video for their new single “Original Black Eyed Son”. The track portrays life as a singer in a rock’n’roll band – on the road in dodgy hotels and staying up until the sun rises just to do it all over again.