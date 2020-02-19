THE RAVEN AGE Celebrates Radio Success Of “The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships”

British rockers The Raven Age are celebrating stateside success at radio with their latest single "The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships." Stations like KFML, KDDX, KGRR, WKLC, KTRX and more have added the song to rotation. The song showcases the softer side of the English melodic metal band - highlighting the vocals of front man Matt James. Fans can stream "The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships" below:

"The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships" is featured on the band's recent release through Explorer1 Music Group, Conspiracy. The second chapter of this band's story takes on a fantasy world through 13 tracks that are as brilliantly catchy as they are deviously heavy, delicately balancing classic and modern metal influences with an alt-rock twist.

From epic opener "Bloom Of The Poison Seed" right through to grand finale "Grave Of The Fireflies," the latest opus traps lightning in a bottle and laces cinematic flavors within concrete heaviness in a way very few have done before - dragging the listener deeper and deeper inside their dark dystopian reality. Truth be told, this is a band that are every bit as explosive as a blockbuster movie.

This release saw The Raven Age making their debut on the Billboard Top 40 Active Rock Chart with their first single released in the U.S., "Fleur De Lis."

Upcoming dates:

March

14 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Viper Room

19 – Chicago, IL – WC Social Club

The band will also be visiting radio stations to promote the single and hang out with fans across the US.