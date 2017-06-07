THE RAVEN AGE Featuring IRON MAIDEN Bassist's Son GEORGE HARRIS Release “The Dying Embers Of Life” Music Video

The Raven Age, led by Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son, George Harris, have released a video for “The Dying Embers Of Life”, a track from the band’s debut album, Darkness Will Rise, released back on March 17th. The video can be found below. Order the digipack CD or digital release at this location. Fans will also be able to pick it up on double gatefold vinyl.

The group’s name is derived from the ravens of the Tower Of London. Historically, ravens were drawn to the tower because of the blood and carrion in which they consumed. They became the guardians of the tower, dwelling within the grounds. Legend has it that if the ravens ever leave or fly away, the tower and monarchy of Britain will fall.

Darkness Will Rise tracklisting:

“Darkness Will Rise”

“Promised Land”

“Age Of The Raven”

“The Death March”

“Salem’s Fate”

“The Merciful One”

“Eye Among The Blind”

“Winds Of Change”

“Trapped Within The Shadows”

“My Revenge”

“The Dying Embers Of Life”

“Angel In Disgrace”

“Behind The Mask”

“The Dying Embers Of Life” video:

“Salem’s Fate” video: