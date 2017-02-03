THE RAVEN AGE Featuring IRON MAIDEN Bassist's Son GEORGE HARRIS Sign To BMG; “Salem’s Fate” Music Video Released

Hotly-tipped British crew, The Raven Age, have signed a record deal with BMG. The band’s debut album, Darkness Will Rise is set for release on March 17th. Pre-order the digipack CD or digital release at this location. Fans will also be able to pick it up on double gatefold vinyl.

The group’s name is derived from the ravens of the Tower Of London. Historically, ravens were drawn to the tower because of the blood and carrion in which they consumed. They became the guardians of the tower, dwelling within the grounds. Legend has it that if the ravens ever leave or fly away, the tower and monarchy of Britain will fall.

Fred Casimir, BMG’s Executive Vice President Continental Europe states, "We're delighted to be able to sign such a promising new artist ahead of their debut album release. The Raven Age are already making their mark on the rock & metal world. There is a huge level of anticipation around 'Darkness Will Rise' and a lot of excitement around what's to come."

The band’s new music video for “Salem’s Fate” can be found below.

Founding member/guitarist George Harris comments,"Darkness Will Rise entails a wide spectrum of The Raven Age's sound and influence. It's fast, heavy, soft, epic, dynamic and dramatic... All the things we love to hear as fans and take inspiration from. “Salem's Fate” is one of our favourite tracks from the album and the video is a great representation of the dark imagery we enjoy creating."

Darkness Will Rise tracklisting:

“Darkness Will Rise”

“Promised Land”

“Age Of The Raven”

“The Death March”

“Salem’s Fate”

“The Merciful One”

“Eye Among The Blind”

“Winds Of Change”

“Trapped Within The Shadows”

“My Revenge”

“The Dying Embers Of Life”

“Angel In Disgrace”

“Behind The Mask”

“Salem’s Fate” video:

No strangers to the road, The Raven Age have also already toured with Mastodon, Gojira, Tremonti, Opeth, and Ghost. The five-piece will traverse Europe through February and March as special guests to metal legends Anthrax.

Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.