THE RAVEN AGE Release Lyric Video For New Single "Fleur De Lis"

UK-based melodic metal band The Raven Age, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, will release their sophomore album, Conspiracy, on March 8th. Pre-order the album in various formats and bundles here, and watch an official lyric video for the "Fleur De Lis" single, below.

Conspiracy tracklisting:

"Bloom Of The Poison Seed"

"Betrayal Of The Mind"

"Fleur De Lis"

"The Day The World Stood Still"

"Stigmata"

"Surrogate"

"Seventh Heaven"

"Forgotten World"

"The Face That Launched A Thousand Ships"

"Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier"

"Scimitar"

"Grave Of The Fireflies"

"Fleur De Lis" lyric video:

"Betrayal Of The Mind" video:

Says the band: "Our headline tour starts on the 20th March 2019! The Conspiracy tour will take us around the UK and Europe and is our biggest headline tour to date! We've got lots planned for this: new album, new setlist and a new show so you don't want to miss it.

"Fan club members are entitled to purchase pre-sale tickets before anyone else from 10 AM, tomorrow! For non members who wish to secure tickets nice and early, sign up now here."