THE RETICENT Release “The Decision” Video

Progressive metal band The Reticent have released an official video for "The Decision," a track from 2016 album On The Eve Of A Goodbye.

Grammy-nominee and front man Chris Hathcock had this to say about the video:

"After months of planning, The Reticent has finally released their heart-wrenchingly beautiful new video "The Decision." Taken from the acclaimed album, On The Eve Of A Goodbye, this new video seeks to confront viewers with the reality of suicide and the loss of a loved one. Made more like a silent film than a music video, the video's narrative is heartbreaking in a way few music videos can be. This makes "The Decision" the perfect visual companion to the tragic masterpiece of On The Eve Of A Goodbye. Have some tissues handy."

Heaven & Hell Records released On The Eve Of A Goodbye on October 5th.