THE RIVER Z Featuring MARY ZIMMER, CARLOS ZEMA Cover AUDIOSLAVE In New Video

The River Z is an acoustic duo comprised of Las Vegas-based vocalists, Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian, Heaven's Guardian) and Mary Zimmer (Voicehacks, Helion Prime). The pair head to cool outdoor locations, where they jam on some of their favorite songs.

Check out their first recording together, an unplugged version of Audioslave's "I Am The Highway".

For further details, visit The River Z on Facebook.