THE RIVER Z Featuring MARY ZIMMER, CARLOS ZEMA Cover DEF LEPPARD's "Two Steps Behind"

"We're The River Z - we do acoustic covers of rock and metal songs in beautiful places," says vocalist Mary Zimmer (Helion Prime, White Empress). "Thanks for joining us! This week we did a throwback cover to a Def Leppard ballad called 'Two Steps Behind'. We hope you enjoy our acoustic duet version of the song. Filmed at Red Rock Canyon Las Vegas, NV."

Previously, The River Z filmed an unplugged version of Audioslave's "I Am The Highway".

For further details, visit The River Z on Facebook.