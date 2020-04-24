THE RIVER Z Featuring MARY ZIMMER, CARLOS ZEMA Cover DEF LEPPARD's "Two Steps Behind"
"We're The River Z - we do acoustic covers of rock and metal songs in beautiful places," says vocalist Mary Zimmer (Helion Prime, White Empress). "Thanks for joining us! This week we did a throwback cover to a Def Leppard ballad called 'Two Steps Behind'. We hope you enjoy our acoustic duet version of the song. Filmed at Red Rock Canyon Las Vegas, NV."
Previously, The River Z filmed an unplugged version of Audioslave's "I Am The Highway".
For further details, visit The River Z on Facebook.