THE ROAD Featuring Former Members Of THE HAUNTED, HYPOCRISY, KONKHRA Release “John Henry” Video

The Road (formerly known as Road To Jerusalem), featuring vocalist Josh Tyree, drummer Per Møller Jensen (The Haunted, Invocater, Konkhra), bassist Andreas Holma (Hypocrisy, Scar Symmetry, Soilwork), and guitarist Michael Skovbakke (Konkhra), have released their first material of 2019. Watch the video for the new single, "John Henry", produced by Tue Madsen, below.

The Copenhagen-based international quartet will release a series of songs in the coming months, showcasing the bands unique heavy and melodic sound. Stay tuned for updates.