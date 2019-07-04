THE RODS Drummer CARL CANEDY To Receive Lifetime Achievement Steamtown Music Award

The 6th Annual Steamtown Music Awards will take place on September 12th as part of the Electric City Music Conference in Scranton, PA. Earlier today, organizers announced the recipient of the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award exclusively on NEPA Scene. This year’s ceremony will honor Cabondale drummer and accomplished producer Carl Canedy, a member of the legendary heavy metal band The Rods.

“Carl’s name has come up every year that we’ve presented the Lifetime Achievement Award, and he’s always been beyond deserving. Not only did The Rods achieve outstanding success in the ’80s – they still have a cult following today. Not to mention his producing career. Your favorite metal and thrash bands have undoubtedly been influenced by him, whether you know it or not. I feel like every time I log into Facebook, I see a post about Carl jetting off for Europe to play in front of tens of thousands of people at an open air festival,” noted Joe Caviston, co-organizer of the Steamtown Music Awards.

Canedy is the drummer of The Rods, who were signed to Arista Records and released classic ’80s albums like The Rods, Wild Dogs, In The Raw, and Let Them Eat Metal and toured with the likes of Metallica, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, and Motorhead. Canedy also played on Jack Starr’s 1985 album Out Of The Darkness with Rhett Forrester of Riot and Gary Driscoll of Rainbow. The band also released albums under the labels Shrapnel Records, Combat, and Music For Nations.

While he is an accomplished drummer, Canedy also has producing credits for 30+ albums, including classics by Anthrax (Armed And Dangerous and Spreading The Disease), Overkill (Feel The Fire), Exciter (Violence & Force), Possessed (Beyond The Gates), and Attila (Rolling Thunder), just to name a few.

(Photo - Scott Braun Photography)