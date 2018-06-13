THE RODS / ELF Guitarist DAVID "ROCK" FEINSTEIN - "I've Recorded A Solo Album, Which Is A Tribute To RONNIE JAMES DIO"

Lucas H. Gordon recently spoke with Dio Disciples and The Rods frontman David "Rock" Feinstein regarding the memory of Ronnie James Dio at the Ride For Ronnie. They talked about their current activities, including Feinstein's new solo album and the next Dio Disciples tour. Check out the interviews below.

Ultimate-Guitar.com spoke with Feinstein back in 2011 about his long time friendship with Ronnie James Dio. Following is an excerpt from the discussion:

Feinstein: "I will remember Ronnie as being a great person and not just one of the best vocalists of all time. As a person he very much cared about people. He cared about the fans, and he really took the time to listen to everyone that wanted to talk to him. He always went out of his way to sign autographs and he was a very caring person."

"Ronnie had enormous talent. He was so capable of singing anything. He could have chosen a career like, chosen to become a commercial type singer like Tom Jones or something. Ronnie’s voice was such that he could have followed any path that he chose. He chose the hard rock, heavy metal path but no matter what type of path he would have chosen, he would have been a huge success in it, because his talent was such that it would have propelled him. But early on, you knew that no matter where he went or what he did, he would be a success because of the talent that he had with his voice."

