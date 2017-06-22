THE RODS Joined On Stage By Original MANOWAR Guitarist ROSS THE BOSS In Brooklyn; Video

Old school classic heavy metal power trio, The Rods, were joined onstage by legendary Manowar co-founding guitarist Ross The Boss during their June 18th headline show at St. Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York.

The Rods drummer Carl Canedy checked with the following comment: "The first time Ross and I played together in Manowar, it was like we'd been playing together for years. It was the same feeling being on stage again with him at St Vitus Bar. Ross jumped in as if he'd been a member of The Rods from day one. The crowd went nuts... they love him! I can never say enough about how honest, kind and amazingly talented Ross The Boss is. The guy is a legend!"

Says Ross The Boss: “When Carl asked me to sit in with The Rods at St Vitus Bar it took me a nanosecond to say yes. The Rods are a great band and Carl is my longtime friend & original Manowar drummer. Needless to say it was a great night!”