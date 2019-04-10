THE RODS - Legendary US Metal Band To Release Brotherhood Of Metal Album In June; Artwork, Tracklisting Revealed

Some statements are so unambiguous that they require no further explanation: “If you like the first song, then the odds are you’ll like the whole album. It’s balls-to-the-wall heavy metal, song after song. No ballads and nothing your mom will be humming,” promises Carl Canedy, drummer of legendary US metal act The Rods.

Canedy is referring to the album’s eponymously titled opener: "Brotherhood Of Metal". Both the song and the album title reflect the musicians’ attitude to life, and what is more: it’s the general philosophy of this exceptional band: “David, Garry and I are still close friends all these years later, we’re a band of brothers and proud that we’re heavier than ever and making great Rods music for the fans.”

Spring 1980 saw the foundation of the group surrounding vocalist/guitarist David ‘Rock’ Feinstein, a cousin of the unforgotten Ronnie James Dio and former member of their joint band, Elf. Six years and five albums later, The Rods decided to go separate ways in 1986 and disappeared from the scene for more than twenty years, rising again like a phoenix from the ashes in 2011 with their outstanding comeback album Vengeance.

The three musicians Feinstein, Canedy and bassist Garry Bordonaro have recorded eleven songs for Brotherhood Of Metal (a twelfth track will be included as a bonus track on the vinyl edition), in other words in exactly the same line-up that cut their 1982 cult release Wild Dogs. Brotherhood Of Metal is a highlight of the second leg of their career. Recorded at the Barn Castle and the Nire Studio, engineered by Lonnie Park, Carl Canedy and Eric Chesek, the album features spectacular cover artwork courtesy of Belgian artist Eric Philippe and brings a breath of fresh air to the band’s classic metal.

The new album, Brotherhood Of Metal, will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on June 7 on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold (incl bonus track "Crank It Up (35 Years)", download and stream.

Tracklisting:

"Brotherhood Of Metal"

"Everybody's Rockin'"

"Smoke On The Horizon"

"Louder Than Loud"

"Tyrant King"

"Party All Night"

"Tonight We Ride"

"1982"

"Hell On Earth"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Evil In Me"