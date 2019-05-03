THE RODS Release "Louder Than Loud" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Legendary US metal act, The Rods, have released the single and lyric video for the song "Louder Than Loud". The song is taken from the forthcoming studio album, Brotherhood Of Metal.

Drummer Carl Canedy says: "'Louder Than Loud' was the first song written for the new album. It was also the working title for the album until the very last moment. The idea was to write about how we approach our stage show! It has to be loud and if you can make it louder then definitely CRANK IT UP! This is also one of the songs I'm most anxious to perform live! It's a balls to the wall track from beginning to end!"

Brotherhood Of Metal, will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on June 7 on CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold (incl bonus track "Crank It Up (35 Years)", download and stream.

Tracklisting:

"Brotherhood Of Metal"

"Everybody's Rockin'"

"Smoke On The Horizon"

"Louder Than Loud"

"Tyrant King"

"Party All Night"

"Tonight We Ride"

"1982"

"Hell On Earth"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Evil In Me"

"Louder Than Loud" lyric video:

Lineup:

David "Rock" Feinstein - guitar, vocals

Carl Canedy - drums

Garry Bordonaro - bass