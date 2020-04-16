THE RODS Sign To Rubicon Records In Japan, Release New Video For Song "1982"

American old school classic heavy metal band The Rods have signed to Rubicon Records in Japan for the release of their latest album, Brotherhood Of Metal.

The Rods drummer Carl Canedy has checked in with the following comment: "Japan has the most amazing metal fans. We are thrilled and honored to sign with Rubicon Records for the Japan release of Brotherhood Of Metal. We are looking forward to coming back to Japan to see all of the Japanese wild dogs in the near future. Who knows we may even look at the possibility of recording the shows for a new The Rods Live In Japan album."

The Rods have released a brand new collage video for the song "1982" off of the Brotherhood Of Metal album.

Brotherhood Of Metal was released in North America and Europe in June 2019 via SPV/Steamhammer. The artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

Tracklisting:

"Brotherhood Of Metal"

"Everybody's Rockin'"

"Smoke On The Horizon"

"Louder Than Loud"

"Tyrant King"

"Party All Night"

"Tonight We Ride"

"1982"

"Hell On Earth"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Evil In Me"

"Louder Than Loud" lyric video: