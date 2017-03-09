THE RODS Sign Worldwide Deal With Steamhammer / SPV; Louder Than Loud Album Coming This Year

Steamhammer/SPV having signed a worldwide deal with legendary metal band, The Rods. The group, consisting of the original members David "Rock" Feinstein (guitar, vocals), Carl Canedy (drums) and Garry Bordonaro (bass), always delivered a classic brand of metal and hard rock with strong influences that date back to 1970s.

Drummer Carl Canedy says: "The thirrd time's a charm! After two unsuccessful attempts to work with Olly Hahn and Steamhammer/SPV, it's finally happening. The Rods have signed a worldwide deal for their brand new album, Louder Than Loud. This album, in my opinion, has some of the strongest Rods material in years. The title says it all!"

Olly Hahn, A&R and International Product Manager at Steamhammer/SPV, is thrilled: “I remember when I saw an ad for the album Wild Dogs in a German magazine back in 1982. I immediately had to have the album although I had no idea what I can expect music-wise. The cover was so awesome and when I put the album on my turntable I was blown away. Now 35 years later it's fantastic to say the following sentence: We’re proud and happy to welcome The Rods to our big Steamhammer family!”

The Rods are a classic heavy metal trio that rocked their way through the 80's with classic albums like The Rods, Wild Dogs and In The Raw with a powerful, raw energy that led them on tours with some of today's greatest metal bands Judas Priest, Iron Maiden and Metallica, to name just a few.

The new album, Louder Than Loud, will be released later in 2017 followed by many live shows and festivals... stay tuned for more info coming in the next weeks.

The Rods live dates:

July

21 - Cortland, NY - Main Street

August

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival at Hard Rock Hotel