THE ROLLING STONES - 40th Anniversary Of Some Girls Album Celebrated On InTheStudio; MICK JAGGER, KEITH RICHARDS, RON WOOD Audio Interview

North American syndicated rock radio show, InTheStudio: The Stories Behind History’s Greatest Rock Bands, celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Rolling Stones' Some Girls album.

Says host Redbeard: "In the Studio writer/ producer alumnus Joe Rhodes pointed out to me once that, in spite of the reams of rock commentary written about the Rolling Stones over the past forty years since the June 1978 release of the Some Girls album, precious little was about the music itself. It seems like everybody who ever had a backstage pass to a Stones show has written a book. There have been countless critiques of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards‘ lifestyles; about Mick’s Seventies jetsetting and Keith’s drug taking in the same period; about busts and riots and all manner of rock decadence. But, Rhodes maintains, there had been precious little about the Rolling Stones albums themselves, surprisingly, about the circumstances behind the creation of the music and writing of the songs."

