THE ROLLING STONES Continue “Extra Licks” Series Of Special Performances With Bridges To Babylon, Chicago 1997; Teaser Video

As part of YouTube’s #StayHome campaign, The Rolling Stones weekly series, Extra Licks, on their official YouTube channel, continues to go from strength to strength, delighting Stones fans across the globe during lockdown.

This week’s episode will premiere this Sunday, May 31 at 12 PM, PT / 3 PM, ET / 8 PM, BST / 9 PM, CEST and features performances from one of the first dates on the Bridges To Babylon Tour, filmed in Chicago in September 1997. The band took a fresh approach on this tour, introducing a B-stage and inviting fans to vote via their website for a song to be added to the setlist each night. The Bridges To Babylon Tour lasted a year and was seen by over 4.5M fans, with 97 shows over 4 continents.

Available digitally for the first time - the #ExtraLicks Bridges to Babylon Tour performances will appear as a YouTube Premiere, continuing the streaming of a series of bonus features from six concert films from the band’s career. This series is in partnership with The Rolling Stones and Eagle Rock Entertainment, and will stream exclusively on YouTube.

The Rolling Stones recently released a new single, “Living In A Ghost Town”, that was created and recorded in Los Angeles, London and in isolation. The track was released in tandem with a brand new music video that premiered exclusively on YouTube and has had over 6 million views to date.

YouTube Premieres is a feature that lets artists and their teams build anticipation and create a unique moment around a music video release on YouTube. The feature transforms the way fans view and engage with content by creating an event where fans and artists directly engage and enjoy the experience together in an interactive way. Premieres radically change how music video content is released, turning the watching experience into a communal moment.