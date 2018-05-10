THE ROLLING STONES - From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999 Concert Film Out In July; Video Trailer

On July 13, 2018, Eagle Rock Entertainment release From The Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999, the latest in the acclaimed and collectable From The Vault series. Mining the previously unreleased treasures of the band’s archive, this is a simultaneous release on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD + 2CD, 3LP and digital. Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below.

No Security captures a stand-out Stones show, with the band in searing form during the closing leg of their American tour in San Jose. Celebrating their return to the city that originally hosted them in 1965, the Stones played to 33,000 people over two nights – intimate by their current day standards. The band opened with “Jumpin Jack Flash”, hitting the stage with no security, no inflatables, no bells or whistles – just undeniable on-stage camaraderie - a tight-as-hell band delivering the ultimate rock show to their adoring fans. Treating the crowd to an up-close and personal experience on the B stage and leaving a frenzy in their wake, with Jagger pausing to take photographs of the crowd and high-fiving fans - it felt like a special night for both the Stones and the audience, “We’re here to have a good time” said Mick Jagger, and San Jose was excited to join the party.

The set list spans from the mid-sixties hit singles to the Bridges to Babylon album, including a bluesy, dramatic version of “Midnight Rambler”, a dark and swaggering “Out of Control”, and the rarely performed live, “Some Girls” and “Saint of Me”. The show was an electrifying, anthem-packed, cross generational hot ticket, concluding yet another chapter from the band that wrote the book on rock ‘n’ roll.

The No Security tour was a mostly arena-sized continuation of the Bridges To Babylon tour, which had grossed in excess of $274 million. No Security saw the Stones adopt a more stripped back approach, concentrating on the music and playing smaller venues, using fewer special effects and providing an unforgettable fan experience.

Tracklisting:

"Jumpin’ Jack Flash"

"Bitch"

"You Got Me Rocking"

"Respectable"

"Honky Tonk Woman"

"I Got The Blues"

"Saint Of Me"

"Some Girls"

"Paint It Black"

"You Got The Silver"

"Before They Make Me Run"

"Out Of Control"

"Route 66"

"Get Off Of My Cloud"

"Midnight Rambler"

"Tumbling Dice"

"It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)"

"Start Me Up"

"Brown Sugar"

"Sympathy For The Devil"